Who Is Elsie Hewitt? Meet Pete Davidson's Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mama Following Their Split

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Elsie Hewitt Is From London

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Elsie Hewitt, is a model.

Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Elsie Hewitt, hails from London, England. Born on March 5, 1996, the model told Playboy she relocated to Los Angeles when she was 10 and started working five years later. "I've been working since I was 15, and I'm totally independent," she shared. In 2017, she was crowned Playboy's Miss June.

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Elsie Hewitt Is a Social Media Sensation

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt owns an Instagram account for her food adventures.

In a 2025 interview, Hewitt revealed her dream of becoming an actress. "I always knew I wanted to do [acting] and sort of grew up seeing it, 'cause my dad was a director," she explained. Hewitt has since landed roles in Dave, Industry and Teenage Bada--. Additionally, she works as a model and influencer. She has modeled for different brands while growing her Instagram page, which has over 11 million followers. "I've been realizing not everyone has the same heart I do," she said of her profession. "There's a lot that people don't know about me. I'm very sensitive, even though many people just see me as another s--- girl on Instagram." Hewitt also shares her food adventures on another Instagram account, Elsie Eats. "My favorite thing is going to restaurants to eat," she told Playboy. "Italian food is probably my favorite, especially pasta. I also love a really good steak. I like filet mignon with béarnaise sauce. And I have a huge sweet tooth. I love desserts. I love food."

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Elsie Hewitt Was Previously Linked to Several Celebrities

Source: @elsie/Instagram She was previously linked to Selena Gomez's now-husband, Benny Blanco.

Hewitt was previously romantically linked to several celebrities. In 2017, she dated Ryan Phillippe for five months before suing him after he allegedly "grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and threw her down his staircase as hard as he could." Phillippe dismissed the claims in a statement, saying he was "saddened and disgusted" by the accusations. "Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain," he said. "This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser's allegations are false." Authorities closed the criminal investigation in September 2017, more than two years before the two parties settled the suit before the case could go to trial. Hewitt's high-profile celebrity relationships also included Benny Blanco and Jason Sudeikis.

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Elsie Hewitt Sparked Dating Rumors With Pete Davidson in March 2025

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were together for more than a year.

Davidson and Hewitt made headlines in March 2025 when they were photographed together during a sun-soaked vacation in Palm Beach. They later confirmed the dating rumors through a video on her Instagram Stories, which showed them watching The Rugrats together. Hewitt also uploaded a selfie alongside the text, "fave person."

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Elsie Hewitt Welcomed Her First Child With Pete Davidson in December 2025

Source: @elsie/Instagram They announced they were expecting their baby in July 2025.

In July 2025, Hewitt confirmed she was expecting her first child with the Saturday Night Live alum. They welcomed their daughter, Scottie, in December of the same year. "our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025," the mom-of-one announced the news on Instagram. "scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️ my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

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Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Called It Quits

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson split five months after welcoming their daughter.