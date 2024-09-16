President Joe Biden Declares There Is 'No Place for Political Violence' as Donald Trump Blames Him for Alleged Assassination Attempt

"I commend the Secret Service for the expert handling of the situation ... The former president is protected from harm and the subject is in custody," Biden, 81, told the crowd. "An acting head of the Secret Service is in Florida today assessing what happened and determining whether any further adjustments need to be made to ensure the safety of our former president."

"Let me just say, there is no — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, those of you who know me and many of you do — no place for political violence in America," he said firmly. "None. Zero. Never. I’ve always condemned political violence and always will in America."