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Whoopi Goldberg Tells J.D. Vance to 'Read the Constitution' Before Launching 2028 Presidential Bid: 'I Want Him to Understand What It Means'

Image of J.D. Vance and Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg said J.D.Vance needs to preface a 2028 run by reading the Constitution.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

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On the Monday, October 20, episode of The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg suggested Vice President J.D. Vance read the U.S. Constitution before launching any potential 2028 presidential campaign.

The co-hosts reacted to an interview Vance gave journalist Mark Halperin on the right-leaning platform 2Way.

In that interview, Vance sidestepped questions regarding President Donald Trump and his family's financial gains during his presidency. Vance also gave a somewhat uncertain prediction about whether Trump would endorse him right away if he decided to run for the White House in 2028.

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'I Really Want Him to Read the Constitution'

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Image of Whoopi Goldberg said if J.D. Vance plans a 2028 run, he needs to read and understand the Constitution first.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Whoopi Goldberg said if J.D. Vance plans a 2028 run, he needs to read and understand the Constitution first.

Addressing Vance's potential future political ambitions, Goldberg said, "I’m just going to make this suggestion, and maybe I’m wrong to do that, but I really want him to read the Constitution. If he’s going to run for president, I want him to read the Constitution. I want him to understand what it means.”

She also criticized political double standards, noting that critics aggressively targeted former President Joe Biden over various issues but seemed to overlook these financial transparency questions.

“They went after Biden. They said his kid made $20 million as opposed to the $400 million that other people have made and the $2 billion that You Know Who is supposed to have made,” Goldberg said, using her nickname for the POTUS.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Think the POTUS Will Endorse J.D. Vance Right Away

Image of Alyssa Farrah Griffin said Vance is 'kidding himself' if he thinks Donald Trump will immediately endorse his 2028 run.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Alyssa Farrah Griffin said Vance is 'kidding himself' if he thinks Donald Trump will immediately endorse his 2028 run.

Former Trump administration staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin added that Vance “is kidding himself if he thinks Trump’s going to endorse him early on and outright.”

Vance also admitted he wasn’t sure the POTUS would endorse him, either.

“I don’t know, man,” he told Halperin.

Griffin added that, “I’m very acquainted with former Trump VPs, and there’s no chance that’s happening. Donald Trump is going to drag out endorsing anyone as long as humanly possible just for the pure bloodsport of it, to purely make them grovel, beg, and plead if he ever endorses anyone anyway.”

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Image of Vance has been called out for his previously derogatory comments about Trump.
Source: MEGA

Vance has been called out for his previously derogatory comments about Trump.

She said the 42-year-old Veep’s flip-flopping comments won’t help him in a potential run, either.

“Is he the Hillbilly Elegy guy? Is he the diehard never-Trump guy who said he could be America’s next Hitler before walking that back? Is he the diehard MAGA guy now, or the one who’s toying with conspiracy theories and trying to play to the farthest right base?” she mused.

Image of Ana Navarro said the unpopular Veep will 'carry the stench of Trump for the rest of his life.'
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Ana Navarro said the unpopular VP will 'carry the stench of Trump for the rest of his life.'

Co-host Ana Navarro also chimed in on Vance's political future, predicting that Vance would "carry the stench of Trump with him for the rest of his life.”

It’s not just the “stench of Trump” that lingers on Vance.

On the Monday, October 19, broadcast of CNN's News Central, chief data analyst Harry Enten declared Vance "by far the least popular Republican vice president" at this stage of a term in modern decades.

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