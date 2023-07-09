Will Smith Awkwardly Bashes Son Jaden for Not Having Any Kids on His 25th Birthday
Looks like Will Smith is itching for some grandkids!
On Saturday, July 9, the famous actor shared a post via Instagram wishing his son Jaden Smith a happy birthday while sharing an unusual message.
"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin'…," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum wrote.
"Wha's up? What you doin' over there?" he added.
In response, fans took to the comments section to point out the Oscar winner's strange comment.
"Will wants grandkids. People wait til 40 to have kids now😂," one person wrote, while another said, "Our generation waiting til we grown a** adults before kids lol."
"He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol," a third use joked, while a fourth claimed, "He's smarter than you🤣🤣🤣😉."
A fifth added, "No rush on being the fresh PopPop of bel air."
As OK! previously reported, Will has always been a proud father of his kids Jaden and Willow. Back in April, the father-of-three shared an upload raving over their Coachella performance.
"WILLOWCHELLA!!" Will penned with a video of himself at his daughters set as Jaden walked out wearing a "Willow's Brother" T-shirt.
- Does Jada Pinkett Smith's Upcoming Book Cover Her Cheating Scandal or Will's Oscars Meltdown?
- Will Smith Beams With Pride While Cheering On Kids Willow & Jaden Smith During Their Coachella Performances
- 2023 Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Insists 'No Blood Will Be Shed' After Will Smith's Infamous Slap Went Viral
The entire family is no stranger to supporting each other, even during tough times. After the King Richard star infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Willow backed up her father calling his actions a "human" moment.
"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," she said in an interview shortly after the incident. "Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Insiders at the time also claimed Jaden was not surprised by his father's physical altercation in front of millions of watchers across the country.
"[Jaden] doesn't seem fazed at all anymore by his father's outbursts," the source claimed. "It was of course a shock in the beginning, but his father has always been the family's rock and Jaden knows he was only protecting his mom."