'Will Smith Is a Farter': Barry Sonnenfeld Admits They Evacuated the 'Men in Black' Set for 3 Hours After the Oscar Winner Let One Rip
Whoever smelt it, dealt it?
On the Wednesday, October 2, episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa,” Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfeld told host Kelly Ripa that Will Smith’s flatulence caused them to press pause while filming the movie.
Sonnenfeld recalled shooting the scene where the Oscar winner and his costar Tommy Lee Jones were “inside of their car that transforms into a hypercar” when Smith said, “‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. so sorry. Tommy, so sorry.’”
“They're hermetically sealed in this space. And there are locks to prevent it from opening and falling,” the filmmaker explained.
Sonnenfeld remembered, “You hear Tommy saying, ‘That's fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don't worry, Will.’ Anyway, I don't know what's gone on, right?”
“So, we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter. It's just some people are. And you really don't want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don't even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch,” he explained.
Ripa then asked, “When you release them from the space chamber… Did the stench emit out? Like, were you able ...” to which Sonnenfeld interjected, “to smell it? We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that's incredible. No, he's, you know, lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don't.”
Ripa, who also hosts Live With Kelly & Mark, added, “You think he's on, like, one of those high protein diets? They talk about the high protein diets.”
Sonnenfeld, who worked with Smith on all three of the Men in Black films, shared, “I don't think Will eats a lot of carbohydrates, I'll tell you that. I spent four or five days at his place in Calabasas, and we pretty much had boiled chicken and sliced tomatoes for five days.”
Though Smith was certainly the center of attention that day, the star has tried to keep a low profile since the infamous Oscars slap of 2022, in which he was banned from the awards show for hitting Chris Rock.
The King Richard alum was spotted over the summer hanging out with Johnny Depp and musician Ahmed Saad while on vacation in Europe amid his break from the cameras.
In response to photos posted of the trio, fans couldn’t help but gush over the unexpected pairing of the two iconic actors, both of whom endured scandals over the past few years.
“What a dream,” one person said, while another wrote, “Beautiful... Sure time passed in great company 👏👏👏."