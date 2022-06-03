Clairvoyant Much? Will Smith Seemingly Predicted Oscar Slap Fall Out In Unearthed Interview

As OK! previously reported, the actor's wife recently addressed the slap for the first time on the Red Table Talk. "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said.

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," Pinkett-Smith said. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."