Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

willow pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25.

In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

willow
Source: mega

The lovebirds appeared to be in good spirits, as they were spotted laughing and smiling while walking into the store.

Smith's adorable puppy attended the errand run with the couple as well, with the 21-year-old holding her small dog in her arms beside Jackson, who had a drink and two sandwiches in his hands.

willow
Source: mega

The "Meet Me At Our Spot" vocalist kept things casual in a classic denim jacket layered over an oversized pink T-shirt and basketball shorts. Smith also sported mid-calf black socks and checkered vans, accessorizing with orange-framed sunglasses and a black fanny pack bag.

Jackson matched her vibe with a basic light gray athletic crewneck, black straight leg joggers and a unique pair of black converse sneakers.

Source: OK!

Just one day prior to their Sunday errands, Smith absolutely annihilated a performance in front of a crowd full of supporters at the T-Mobile Arena.

Following the show, the award-winning artist took to her Instagram Story to share some of her favorite highlights from the day, while fans praised her on another post.

“Not @willowsmith singing 'Whip My Hair' in 2022 💀#iykyk,” shared one fan regarding Smith's iconic hit single from 2010, while another added, "@willowsmith a spiritual moment 💛.”

willow
Source: mega

To promote some new tunes, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a morbidly comical meme of a man acting as if he was rising from the dead, with the caption, “Queen Elizabeth after she finds out Willow Smith is dropping <Copingmechanism> on October 7th.”

Daily Mail reported on Willow's outing with her boyfriend.

