'Meghan Has the Say': Prince Harry Is 'Extremely Unlikely' to Bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to U.K. After Losing His Security Battle

Source: NETFLIX
By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but royal experts believe the Duke of Sussex will travel without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

prince harry unlikely bring prince archie princess lilibet uk trip
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in California.

"Meghan has the say," Richard Fitzwilliams explained to an outlet, adding, "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

The Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges, and some experts think the former Suits star is less inclined to travel to England without access to personnel.

prince harry unlikely bring prince archie princess lilibet uk trip
Source: NETFLIX

Prince Harry claimed he 'felt forced' to leave the U.K.

OK! previously reported Fitzwilliams discussed Meghan's low approval rating in the region during an interview.

“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” the historian stated.

“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”

prince harry unlikely bring prince archie princess lilibet uk trip
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle is expected to stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during Prince Harry's upcoming U.K. visit.

“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”

Aside from losing their HRH status, the Sussexes were asked to leave their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023.

“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”

prince harry unlikely bring prince archie princess lilibet uk trip
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed concerns about their children's safety in the U.K.

High Court judge Sir Peter Lane gave his verdict on Wednesday, February 28.

"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," Harry's rep said in a statement.

"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the legal spokesperson continued.

In 2023, Harry alluded to being pushed out of the royal fold.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead admitted. "That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too."

