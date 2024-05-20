Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Refuses to Be 'Silenced' After Singer Files for Restraining Order Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Yazdi responded to the court petition with a scathing video shared to Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, May 19, stating: "No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity and lawyers — may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce."

"I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any 'confidential information' about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.," the 33-year-old continued.