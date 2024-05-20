Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Refuses to Be 'Silenced' After Singer Files for Restraining Order Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
Zac Brown is "Knee Deep" in a bitter divorce from his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi.
The 45-year-old's ex savagely responded to a lawsuit filed by the country star on Friday, May 17, with a lengthy social media message after Brown requested a judge grant him a temporary restraining order that would force Yazdi to take down an Instagram post he claimed tarnished his public image.
Yazdi responded to the court petition with a scathing video shared to Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, May 19, stating: "No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity and lawyers — may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce."
"I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any 'confidential information' about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.," the 33-year-old continued.
Yazdi admitted she was initially not going to respond to Brown's "unnecessary" and "legally meritless" lawsuit, but felt she was left with no choice after seeing the extremes her estranged husband had gone to in the midst of their tension-filled split.
"I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be ex-husband," expressed the Iranian-American actress — who was married to the "Chicken Fried" singer for only four months before the pair announced their decision to divorce in December 2023.
"But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage," she explained.
"It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics," Yazdi declared. "Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me."
Yazdi's response came just days after Brown — who shares five kids with ex-wife Shelly Brown — accused his estranged spouse of violating a signed confidentiality agreement by uploading an Instagram post he felt put his family at risk of "online harassment and speculation," according to court documents and a statement from the Zac Brown Band frontman obtained by NBC News.
The "Old Love Song" singer also requested an emergency temporary restraining order requesting Yazdi remove the post while asking the court to prevent her from further "making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements."