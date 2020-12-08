Things weren’t so merry for Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn on the set of their 2008 comedy, Four Christmases. The Hollywood stars — who play a couple whose vacation plans crumble, leaving them to spend the holidays with their dysfunctional families — reportedly didn’t get along, which led to a sex scene being left on the cutting room floor due to their lack of chemistry.

“Reese has an issue with the scripted love scene. It is meant to be a funny, American Pie-style romp, full of bumps and laughs, but Reese is such a prude, she thinks it’s just too much,” a source told the New York Post at the time.

The blonde beauty, 44, and the Wedding Crashers star, 50, had very different work ethics, which made them clash even more. “Vince rolls onto set in the morning looking like he just came in from a night out, while Reese will arrive early looking camera-ready,” an insider told the New York Daily News.

“Then Reese tries to force Vince into blocking out each scene and running through their lines as Vince tries to convince her that he’s an ad-libber and wants to play around and see where the scene goes,” the source added.

The insider described Witherspoon as “a one-take perfectionist” and “Vince likes to try it a few different ways,” adding that “sometimes Vince will be standing behind her and he has this look on his face that he just wants to kill her!”

After the flick wrapped, The Dilemma alum allegedly skipped out on the press tour, leaving the Legally Blonde star in the lurch. However, while promoting the Christmas film, the mom of three couldn’t help but gush over her costar. “Aw, he’s the greatest,” she said in an old video clip.

“He’s so funny and every day something new and funny would come out of his mouth. You don’t even know where it comes from. It’s just so exciting to be with someone who is just constantly thinking of funny things and really bringing everyone into it, too. So, everyone was being funny,” she added.

For his part, Vaughn praised Witherspoon’s acting skills. “She works very hard at her part and definitely her work matters most to her,” he said. “She’s very focused on what she does performance-wise. And she was really easy to play off of.”

Witherspoon later addressed the feud rumors and said she had no idea “where all that came from.”

“Every costar I ever work with I’m either having an affair with him, I’m about to get married to him, we’re having a baby or we absolutely cannot stand each other,” she shared. “Because that’s how you feel about everybody you know, right? You can’t just get along and work with them. There has to be some sort of drama.”