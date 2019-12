Photo credit: shutterstock

Love and Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Apryl, 32, and co-star Lil Fizz, 34, were dating considering their mutual friend was Omarion, the father of Apryl’s two children and Lil Fizz’s former bandmate. When rumors of the relationship began Apryl and Fizz initially denied the accusations. The couple later admitted that they were dating. During an interview when VLAD TV Omarion, 35, revealed that he actually wasn’t affected by the two dating, “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy,” the singer explained.