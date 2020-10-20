Biting the hand that feeds you! Kris Jenner — who has over 37 million Instagram followers — is blaming social media for the demise of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” Jenner told WWD. “The world has changed. Now there are so many [media options].”

The momager explained that with social media there is an immediacy that fans expect when it comes to entertainment. “Viewer[s] don’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time.”

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

“Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out,” the reality TV star added.

It was via Instagram last month that Kim Kardashian announced that KUWTK would be coming to an end. The 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

There has been much speculation as to why the hit docuseries is finally coming to an end after so many years. OK! exclusively reported that Jenner was gearing up for a big TV interview where she would spill all the secrets of the show’s demise.

“Ironically, it’s because there’s too much drama going on with her family,” an insider dished to OK!. “She wants to see her children happy again.”

Daughter Kim — whose marriage to Kanye West has hit a rough patch as of late — is foremost on Jenner’s mind. “Kim’s fighting to keep it together for the sake of the kids,” the insider explained, “and she needs to prioritize that.”

THE KARDASHIAN KREW REACTS TO THEIR REALITY SHOW ENDING AFTER 14 YEARS — SEE THEIR RESPONSES

The 64-year-old mega-producer wants her other daughters to focus on their relationships as well. Now that Khloé Kardashian is back together with Tristan Thompson, “she’d love to see them have another child,” spilled the insider, adding that Jenner is even hoping Kourtney and Scott Disick reconcile as well. “She’s rooting for them.”

As for Jenner herself, “She’s in a good place,” the insider told OK!. She’s focusing on her relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble and is “finally ready to make it official.”

“She’s excited about the future,” the source added. “The show’s been a great ride, but it’s time to move on.”