From seeing sparkles … to seeing green! Model Tyra Banks ended her first season hosting Dancing With the Stars on a good note, which is why she would like to collect more cash next season, OK! has learned.

“Tyra is an incredible talent who knows her worth. She has taken a franchise that was a little past its prime and made it into the show everyone is talking about, but even more important than the buzz is the ratings she has been delivering, too. At the end of the day, Tyra is a businesswoman, she deserves a lot more money to return next season,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

Dancing With the Stars ended season 29 with 6.1 million total viewers — the largest audience in its six-week run. What’s even more impressive is that the show tied The Voice in the key advertiser friendly demo.

“Tyra has a separate deal between her production company and ABC Signature Studios to created unscripted and scripted shows, including a spoof of America’s Next Top Model. Tyra’s main focus right now is negotiating another season of hosting Dancing With the Stars, which isn’t going to come cheap,” the source adds.

Insiders add that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were making around $150,000 per episode each and were paying Bergeron over $3 million for hosting two seasons a year. Now that the show has been cut back to just one season a year, that might change thanks to Banks’ huge success.

“Tyra can make the argument that she is doing the work that previously took two hosts. So, combine what they paid Tom and Erin together, then add in a little for her huge ratings success, and we have a deal. Tyra is worth it,” adds a top TV source.

Not only does the 46-year-old want more dough, but she also has a vision as to what next season of the dance competition will look like.

“Tyra is an idea machine. She is constantly sending notes and thoughts to her team. Next season she wants to make even more changes, including more fashion, more backstage drama and, of course, more Tyra,” another source previously told OK!. “Tyra wants to merge the competition with a reality show — she wants to show more behind-the-scenes content of the stars. She is even talking about having all the dancers live in the same house like they did on America’s Next Top Model.

“Tyra is talking about ways to include a runway on the set and wants the dancers and stars do a catwalk on each show. Maybe even a walk-off,” the insider dished. “She has been talking with several top designers to get them involved in the costumes. And, yes… expect even more controversial stars next season.”