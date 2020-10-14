Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin revealed she is freezing her eggs — a little over a month after the 30-year-old split from her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

“So, after my [Instagram] Stories last night of me showing my shots, I have received more DMs than ever asking why I am doing it,” she began. “I am in the process of freezing my eggs. Last one was the first one of my shots, but I figure I want to try and document it and share it with you guys as much as I can because it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options. For me, I am not old, but I am not a spring chicken, and I want kids one day but not anytime soon. I figured why not do it now in quarantine.

“Thanks to @carolinelunny for urging me to take this next step to give me more options for my future. And for @eggwhisperer, who is helping me educate myself in this process and walking alongside me every step of the way. Hopefully the injections are the hardest part,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her pal Caroline Lunny, who was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season with Kufrin.

The brunette beauty and the 31-year-old California native were not pictured together at all this past summer, leading fans to believe they had called it quits. In September, the publicist finally cleared the air.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It wasn’t based solely off one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

The former flames met during Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and moved to California together. However, the pair didn’t see eye to eye on a few issues — especially after Yrigoyen supported the cops amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Despite not being able to make things work, the reality star couldn’t help but gush over her ex. “Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him,” she explained. “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

These days, it seems like Kufrin is in a great spot — she recently just moved to Los Angeles and is enjoying the single life.

“I am doing surprisingly well,” she said post-split during an Instagram Q&A on September 9. “Life always had its ups and downs, but I do actually talk a little bit about this on next week’s podcast ‘Bachelor Happy Hour,’ so check it out.”