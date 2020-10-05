We can’t Keep Up! Despite much speculation after a KUWTK teaser dropped last month, Kourtney Kardashian is not in fact pregnant with another child.

Though the trailer alluded to the 41-year-old having a fourth baby with Scott Disick, a source close to the reality star confirmed there is no bun in the oven, according to TMZ. The source dished the former flames are not together — just close friends — noting that the KUWTK trailer was taken out of context and that Kourtney is happy being a mother-of-three.

In the controversial season 19 teaser, younger sister Kim Kardashian asked Kourtney if Disick was serious when he said, “We’re going for baby number four,” adding that she wanted “to know.” Matriarch Kris Jenner chimed in asking the big question — is Kourtney pregnant? The clip immediately ended, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Following the pot-stirring clip, Kourtney posted two snaps of herself in which she appeared to have a baby bump. The photos were taken in front of a large window, leaving a shadowed figure that looked very pregnant to her followers. Fans quickly flooded her comments. “Is she pregnant? (2nd photo shadow),” one said, while another flat out asked her, “Are u pregnant?”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and self-proclaimed “Lord Disick” share three children together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, Reign, 5 — and spent a lot of time together this summer after Disick’s split from 22-year-old Sofia Richie. The on-again-off-again couple dated for a decade before calling it quits in 2015. Over the summer, the co-parents took their kids to Idaho for a family vacation.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is filming their final season of KUWTK, which is set to premiere in 2021. After 14 years, the Skims founder announced the end to the reality show on September 8 via Instagram. While it was first assumed the family was leaving on their own accord, OK! exclusively learned the network no longer wants to pay the family such a high rate after their dwindling numbers over the years.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.