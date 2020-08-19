Teen Mom newcomer Mackenzie McKee recently celebrated her 7th anniversary with estranged husband Josh McKee. While the 7th year of marriage is traditionally marked with a gift of wool or copper, the couple went out for frozen yogurt instead.

The couple, who share three kids together, Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 6 , and Broncs, 3, has had a rocky relationship since they got married in 2013, after dating on-and-off since 2009.

Last we knew the two had split, but the reality star sparked rumors of a rekindled romance after she posted on social media earlier this week that she was celebrating her and Josh’s 7th wedding anniversary. Seen in the photo of a hand holding a cup of froyo, you can spot a wedding ring on the finger.

This may come as a shock to many as she recently accused Josh of cheating with her cousin after her mom’s death in May 2019, soon after, she did backtrack on those allegations.

“So yesterday I made the random decision to pull joshes call and text logs. To find out that one week after my mom died ‘when he started leaving and changing his behavior’ to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these night he was ‘fishing’ until 3.am,” the Teen Mom alum wrote on a since deleted Facebook post.

“Obviously another affair. So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley.”

Prior to mentioning the possible “affair”, Teen Mom OG star and Josh originally split in August 2019, after a separate cheating scandal, and in March, the 25-year-old revealed she was “living alone.”

Their rocky relationship has played out for viewers to see, but Mackenzie recently spoke with The Domenick Nati Show in July 2020 and revealed that she still thinks getting divorced is the right choice, but “that is not the story for [Josh].”

The reality star says the papers haven’t been signed but she and Josh are “no longer wearing” their wedding rings.

Mackenzie does own up to her part in the destruction of their marriage in that she wanted “fame” and he wanted a “normal life.”

“I would tell him he ruined my life. And he was happy about it. So he never got to enjoy a good pregnancy. And I think I really did hurt him, and destroy him, a lot with that. Because he just wanted a family. He wanted a normal life. And I wanted fame. I wanted to be a famous fitness model. I would push him away and I was all about getting my name out there. I didn’t care about Josh or his feelings.”

Despite their pending divorce, Mackenzie says she and Josh are “getting along better than ever.”

Ahead of the anniversary celebration, Mackenzie got lip injections, though it appears it didn’t go as planned as the mom-of-three broke down in tears after the “painful” service.

The TV star revealed in a TikTok video that she “passed out” and strongly doesn’t recommend getting lip fillers, adding that the pain was “horrible.”

Mackenzie joined Teen Mom OG in 2019 after the departure of Bristol Palin.