Fighting back! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is planning to dish on her nasty divorce from Tom Girardi on the upcoming 11th season of the hit Bravo series.

“There is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there,” a source recently revealed. “Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

Another source claimed that the 49-year-old scorned reality star is “not holding back” while filming the new season: “In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all cost, but this time around is going to be different.”

Jayne is filming season 11 along with costars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff and “friend” of the show Kathy Hilton.

The “Painkiller” songstress filed for divorce from Girardi in November after 21 years of marriage. The divorce has turned ugly as of late; Girardi has been slapped with multiple lawsuits, and Jayne has accused the businessman of cheating on her.

OK! previously reported that Jayne claims her ex had an affair with California Judge Tricia A. Bigelow. Jayne posted screenshots of several messages allegedly sent to Girardi from Bigelow; Jayne has since deleted the post, but a screenshot made its way onto fan accounts and has been circulating the Twittersphere.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” the post began. “She was fu**ing my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.” Read OK!‘s report about the raunchy messages here.

After outing Girardi’s illicit affair online, Jayne could face legal trouble. A lawyer for Bigelow told the Los Angeles Times that her “actions in maliciously doxxing the Justice were nothing short of criminal.”

“We are considering our options to protect Justice Bigelow from further harassment,” lawyer Alan Jackson said, as Bigelow allegedly has been inundated with phone calls and messages after her number was leaked on social media by the RHOBH alum.

Us Weekly was first to report that Jayne will “not be holding back” on Housewives.