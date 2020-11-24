Drew Barrymore's Show Wed A Teacher & His Alleged Former Student, And Fans Are Not Cool With It

Well, that’s a little awkward! The Drew Barrymore Show has come under attack for airing a controversial wedding between a teacher and his alleged former student.

On Friday’s episode, Drew Barrymore and the show surprised a couple that was forced to cancel their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with an impromptu on-air ceremony.

Dan, a high school teacher, and Selina, a frontline nurse, told everyone that they “met several years ago in school through mutual friends” and have been together for seven years.

After the daytime talker posted the video online, the comment section was flooded with people questioning how the bride and groom met — many said that Selina was only 17 years old and Dan was her teacher at the time.

“It would be a great story if it was actually true. They met ‘in school’ because she was his student. The mutual friends was the physics class he taught,” one user wrote. “I just hope he’s more observant of his marriage vows than he was of the law when he started dating her…,” wrote another.

“They got together when they were teacher & student in high school, gotta love Shelton High🙃,” a third commented.

Neither The Drew Barrymore Show or the newlyweds have responded to the allegations.

Barrymore’s talk show has had a tough time getting viewers since it launched in September. OK! exclusively reported that last month the ratings fell a whopping 38 percent since its debut. The Drew Barrymore Show premiered with about 800,000 viewers, which is less than half of what Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Phil and Ellen DeGeneres get, but now she has gone down to just over 500,000 viewers.

“Drew’s show cannot survive with these numbers. There is panic around the set, trying desperately to think of gimmicks and plans to get those numbers up. Drew has been calling all her celebrity friends begging them to come on the show and help her out,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“Drew’s staff knows the writing is on the wall. They are already preparing their resumes and looking for new jobs,” added a top TV insider.