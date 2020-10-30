How Cher *Turns Back Time* And Ages Gracefully — Plastic Surgeons Weigh In
The singer is 74 and looking good!
Can Cher really turn back time? Maybe! The singer, 74, made a rare appearance at the 2020 Billboard Awards on Wednesday, October 14, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., and she looked amazing. So, how does the Grammy winner look so good after all of these years?
Dr. Frank Agullo, a plastic and cosmetic surgeon in El Paso, Texas, exclusively tells OK! that Cher “has had her share of cosmetic procedures throughout her lifetime, adding that “she has had multiple facelifts, fat transfer to the face and skin resurfacing without looking overdone or over-pulled.”
Dr. Pam Agullo, who is a plastic surgeon, notes that “Cher is probably maintaining her youthfulness with skin tightening radio-frequency treatments such as Botox and fillers.”
“She has done a fabulous job of aging gracefully,” Dr. Pam admitted.
While on stage at the event, Cher flaunted her crystal-embellished dress while wearing platform Jimmy Choo sandals before she presented the Icon Award — which she won in 2017 — to Garth Brooks. “The Icon Award was created a decade ago to honor those outstanding artists,” she said. “Their passion for music has made them legends in their own time and that perfectly describes Garth. When I received my award in 2017, it was one of the greatest honors of my life. To know that I was receiving the same honor as Prince and Stevie Wonder just added to the thrill of it all.”
The “Believe” songstress hasn’t been shy about her previous procedures. “I’ve had my breasts done. But my breast operations were a nightmare,” she said. “They were really botched in every way. If anything, they were worse after than before.”
Cher also admitted she got a nose job, a facelift and dental surgery. Even though some people might not agree with her decisions, Cher is not upset at changing her appearance. “It makes me happy,” she said. “You know, if I want to put my tits on my back, they’re mine.”
Additionally, the Mamma Mia! star makes sure to be mindful of what she puts into her body. “I have to work at it. I don’t drink and I have not done drugs,” she told The Sun in October 2019 about the secret to aging gracefully. “I hate watching TV. I take care of myself and I am a good eater. I never had to worry about a pound until I was 50. I could eat whatever I wanted. But after that, you have to work out.”
Clearly, Cher has discovered the fountain of youth!
