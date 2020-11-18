Making waves! Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick were spotted getting cozy on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Monday, November 16. The two took a stroll during their outing and even held hands at one point.

“Monday funday,” the 19-year-old captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. The brunette beauty posted a snap of herself in a tiny bikini, writing, “Top of the mornin’.”

This is hardly the first time Hamlin and Disick have been seen together. On October 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Hamlin were photographed arriving at a Halloween party — Disick dressed as Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura character, while the model wore a candy bra, pink shorts and a neon wig.

One week later, the two uploaded nearly identical photos to their Instagram Stories while they were out to dinner.

Before Hamlin was linked to Disick, she dated Mercer Wiederhorn and couldn’t help but gush over their connection. “We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” Hamlin said on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast in August. “I was just like, him, like, that’s The One.”

She added, “I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

Meanwhile, Disick is back on the market following his split from Sofia Richie in August.

Well, it looks like sparks are flying between Hamlin and Disick now! Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Hamlin.