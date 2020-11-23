It’s no surprise there’s been drama on The View over the past 24 seasons. From hosts ragging on one another — Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, anyone? — to Star Jones‘ sudden departure, it’s been quite a roller-coaster ride for these ladies.

Keep reading to find out all about the fights, the heated arguments and more.

IS ‘THE VIEW’ FALLING APART? 10 SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED TV’S LONG-RUNNING SHOW

HATE

Best friends or worst enemies? Relationships constantly evolved on The View, considering its revolving door of panelists over the last two decades. And while some bonds were significantly strong, many of the co-hosts did not get along (and that’s putting things lightly). From betrayal behind the scenes to full-on feuds live on air, here is a breakdown of who didn’t like who.

Debbie Matenopoulos:

Matenopoulos was fired from The View in 1999 and was reportedly one of the worst cohosts on the show. The blonde beauty — who auditioned for the show at just 22 years old — revealed she “wasn’t treated properly.”

“Those people who were tremendously cruel to me know who they are. They don’t like me. They really don’t like me,” she said in a book proposal about her time on The View shortly after being axed. Matenopoulos said “producers” would tell her “how horrible I was and how the viewers hated me.”

“They kept telling me that the audience couldn’t relate to me,” she added.

However, Barbara Walters allegedly tried to make amends with the book author at the very end of her run. “I’m so, so sorry. I love you like a daughter,” Walters said. “We’re really sorry to do this. You know we really love you.”

JOY BEHAR TAKES OVER ‘THE VIEW’ AS BEHIND-THE-SCENES DRAMA SIDELINES WHOOPI

Star Jones:

In 2006, Jones caused a stir when she announced she was leaving the talk show live on air, which was not at all how her exit was being planned. She took Walters by surprise with the shock announcement and did an interview with PEOPLE, claiming the decision to leave was not her own. “I love Star and I was trying to do everything I possibly could — up until this morning when I was betrayed — to protect her,” Walters told The Associated Press at the time.

Rosie O’Donnell vs. Elisabeth Hasselbeck:

In 2007, O’Donnell and Hasselbeck got into a 10-minute heated exchange over politics. The conversation got so intense that the show’s director had to go straight to commercial, but O’Donnell managed to call her cohost a “coward” for her remarks. Years later, Ramin Setoodeh published Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View in 2019, where O’Donnell explained that she had “a little bit of a crush” on Hasselbeck, which could have been reason for their underlying tension.

“But not that I wanted to kiss her,” O’Donnell insisted. “I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman start shortstop and I was the captain of the team.” The comedian also claimed “there was underlying lesbian undertones on both parts,” but Hasselbeck — clearly offended by the comments — denied there was anything between them, calling O’Donnell’s words “reckless” and “untrue.”

Whoopi Goldberg vs. Rosie O’Donnell:

The two ladies were at odds with one another during their time on the show — O’Donnell cohosted the show from 2006-2007 and then again in 2015. “Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally,” O’Donnell said in Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

“When people say, ‘Well, what happened?’ I say, ‘Go back and watch them.’ It’s not a mystery,” she later told Howard Stern. “Watch the way it went down, and I don’t need to say anything.”

O’Donnell felt their feud began on day one, when she introduced a commercial break and felt like she had gotten on Goldberg’s bad side.

“I thought we were going to be like, you know, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, passing the ball back. Throwing the layups up. I don’t have a real competitive side with other women. I wanna support other women. I wanna try to help other women,” she said. “So, it got off to the wrong foot. Like, one of the first days, the camera guys were going, ‘Cut, cut, go to commercial’ and she was still talking. And then there was, like, a little brief period where she took a breath or something and I said, ‘Listen, we’ll get to that right after this Whoop, we’ll be right back’ and she was not having it.

“And who cares who gets to say ‘we’re going to break,’ right?” she explained. “It was really painful to me to feel how much she didn’t like me.”

However, Goldberg insisted she didn’t “have a problem with anybody.”

“There will always be folks that like or don’t like or want to be or don’t want to be. I can’t really help them with that, I can just be me. I like Rosie. I’ve always liked Rosie . I don’t have any problem with Rosie,” she said.

Jenny McCarthy vs. Barbara Walters:

The model dreaded working with Walters. “Every day I went home and I was miserable,” she said in Ladies Who Punch. “It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business.”

After all, McCarthy claimed that Walters once forgot her name on air. During an episode, McCarthy referred to herself in the third person, prompting Walters to ask, “Who is Jenny McCarthy?”

“Imagine a woman like Barbara Walters,” McCarthy added. “It’s her last year and she doesn’t want to leave. Think about that. And I’m the new b*tch there.”

Meghan McCain:

The blonde beauty is outspoken on the talk show — and has paid the price for it. McCain’s friendship with Abby Huntsman has fizzled, and she feuded with Joy Behar often. But it’s not just co-hosts she’s had a hard time with. Sources have described McCain as being “difficult” backstage. According to the Daily Mail, McCain had earned a reputation for allegedly being rude to producers and her glam team and often complains about the show’s executives to ABC bosses.

JOY BEHAR ABSENT FROM THE VIEW ONE DAY AFTER BEHIND-THE-SCENES DRAMA

BAD-MOUTHING

While some have remained tight-lipped about their time on The View, others didn’t hold back. From some deliberately slamming the popular show to others saying they had enough, here are some of our favorite quotes from the co-hosts.

Abby Huntsman

“The show is made is for drama. It did get fiery and that will continue. Honestly, it is a lot to sit there and have to do that every day,” she told Deseret News after she left the show to join her dad on the campaign trail. “Some people are just not naturally made to argue all day long, but I am not. I did grow so much, and I do love to disagree. I think it’s fun to have those moments, but sometimes it can get tough.”

Candace Cameron Bure

The actress dropped out unexpectedly in 2016, saying, “I really grew and learned a lot from the show, but I’m happy to be able to spend more time in L.A. and do more of my full-time jobs there.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

“I’ve done my time. I did my time, I was outta there,” she said.

Jenny McCarthy

McCarthy told Stern she was “uncomfortable” with the pace of the show and found it “difficult” to “have a voice.”

Michelle Collins

“When they rushed me, the hazing was brutal — but I made it through,” she told Us Weekly about her time on the show.

Rosie O’Donnell

Following her onscreen fight with Hasselbeck in 2007, she told Variety she was “definitely crying.”

“I got my stuff and walked out,” she said. She phoned her manager and said, “I’m never going back. You have to call and tell them. Call the lawyer. No matter what they say, I will not go back.”

WATCH: MEGHAN MCCAIN AND JOY BEHAR’S FEUD ESCALATES ON ‘THE VIEW’

TEMPERS

Occasionally, the ladies were able to let things slide. Then there were times when things escalated for the world to see — and even had some of the hosts walking off live on air. Here are the best temper tantrums from The View.

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg Walk Off Set

In 2010, Behar and Goldberg were so outraged after a heated argument that they left the set. Bill O’Reilly declared that “Muslims killed us on 9/11,” which the two ladies were appalled by. However, Walters called out their unprofessionalism on live television.

Barabra Walters vs. Elisabeth Hasselbeck

The two got into a heated argument over the morning-after pill in 2006, Hasselbeck’s book, Point of View, explains. “What the f**k! I don’t even swear. She has me swearing,” she allegedly told Behar. “This woman is driving me nuts. I’m not going back. I can’t do the show like this. She just reprimanded me, and she knew exactly what she was doing. Goodbye! I’m off.”

Joy Behar vs. Meghan McCain

The cohosts frequently fight, and in 2018, Behar went ballistic when McCain interrupted her. “I don’t care what you’re interested in and I’m talking! Dammit!”

The two continued to go at it after the commercial, and a source told the Daily Mail that Behar yelled, “My God!” “Get this b*tch under control,” and “If this s**t doesn’t stop, I’m quitting the damn show. I can’t take this much more!”

Judge Jeanine Pirro vs. Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg accused the Fox News star of supporting President Donald Trump‘s hateful ways. As a result, Goldberg kicked Pirro off the show, shouting, “Say goodbye! Goodbye! I’m done.”

‘THE VIEW’ STAR MEGHAN MCCAIN ANNOUNCES MISCARRIAGE – ‘I WOULD NOT WISH IT UPON ANYONE’

Candace Cameron Bure vs. Raven Symoné

The blonde beauty defended an Oregon bakery after they refused to serve a lesbian couple a wedding cake, citing religious reasons. However, the Disney star wasn’t having it.

“The Oregon law bars businesses from discriminating against sexual orientation, race, disability, age or religion,” Symoné said. “And to me, it’s the same exact thing that they did back in the day saying that black people couldn’t do certain things because it’s my ‘religious belief.'”

“No,” Bure clapped back. “I think you are comparing apples to oranges here. I don’t think this is discrimination at all, this is about freedom of association, it’s about constitutional rights, it’s about First Amendment rights. We do still have the right to choose who we associate with — but they did not refuse to bake cakes.”