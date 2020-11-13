Babies on the brain — kind of. Selling Sunset‘s Maya Vander and her husband, Dave, are hesitant about welcoming a third child into their happy family.

“It depends what day you’re gonna ask me that question,” the reality star joked when Us Weekly asked if she was thinking about expanding their brood.

“We’re going back and forth because, look, it’s a lot of work,” the 38-year-old said. “Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m 50/50 with that.”

While talking about her baby girl’s skincare routine, the Israel native joked that her daughter’s “crying in the background,” which makes her wonder if she “really wants” a third child.

Despite being on the fence about becoming a party of five, Vander has been cherishing moments with her hubby and two children, Aiden and Elle, amid the pandemic. “My husband works from home and obviously with real estate, I work from home excluding showings,” she explained. “But I spend a lot of time with the family. I just put my son in daycare three weeks ago for, like, half a day in the morning.”

“It’s a small class. So far, so good, so hopefully it will stay this way. And my daughter, she’s 6 months old, and we’ve been full-time parents,” Vander added.

The real estate agent welcomed her baby girl in May. Prior to giving birth to her second child, Vander opened up about her how hard it was for her to get pregnant in the first place.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there,” Vander captioned her Instagram post at the time. “Two years ago, I had back-to-back miscarriages, now I’m a few days away from having baby No. 2. To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don’t give up and stay positive.”

Vander — who works at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, Calif., and Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami, Fla. — finally got pregnant with Aiden during season 1 of Selling Sunset. She later revealed the arrival of her second child over the summer via Instagram. “So besides Selling Sunset season 2, which aired yesterday, I have other exciting news,” she said in the video. “Not season 3, that’s also exciting. I’m happy to show you my baby girl, Elle.

“She was born [Thursday]. Forty-eight hours [ago],” Vander continued. “We are back home now, and Aiden is excited, kinda.”

The mother of two captioned the announcement post: “Exciting news!!! My baby girl Elle Madison was born two days ago💕 My heart feels so complete!”

Vander jokingly added: “Maybe in season 3 I’ll get another puppy instead of another baby🤣🤣 .” Her reality star pals took to the comments section gush about the milestone. Christine Quinn wrote, “OMG CONGRATS! I’m so happy for you!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕,” while Heather Rae Young commented, “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 😊😊😊😊.”

Vander became a fan-favorite after starring in the Netflix reality show, which premiered in March. She works at The Oppenheim Group alongside costars Quinn, Young, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald. The show revolves around the stunning group of real estate agents who show high-end residential properties in Los Angeles, Calif.