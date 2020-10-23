Christine Quinn is known for her lavish and stylish looks on Selling Sunset, but the 31-year-old revealed that her weakness is… shoes!

In fact, the Netflix star has “around” 400 pairs of kicks, including Christian Louboutins and slippers. “I remember being 16 years old and I was just dreaming of these Louboutins,” she told Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday, October 21. “It was something that was just so wildly unattainable at that time.”

“Shoes really make a look. And if I’m wearing an athletic outfit, I can dress it up and feel like a million dollars, just by putting on a pair of heels or boots,” she confessed. “For me it’s a problem, but it’s a good problem to have.”

However, the blonde beauty knows it’s tough to wear her high heels around town all of the time. So, in between scenes, she will slip into something cozier. “I probably have 75 pairs of slippers,” she admitted.

Despite wearing her pumps in the multimillion dollar homes that she shows her clients, she quipped that she doesn’t “care about the floors,” adding, “I care about my shoes more than those damn floors.”

So, how did Quinn become the fashionista she is today? “When I was a teenager, my parents couldn’t afford any clothes growing up, so I was always given my sister’s clothes. I would go and make crop tops out of sweatshirts, and I would make my clothes tighter,” she said. “Even though my clothes were from Kmart or Walmart, I was still having fun with making it look like it was always really cool and different. My style was always over-the-top in school. I would get in trouble so many times for wearing short skirts and crop tops.”

Even though Quinn isn’t afraid to flaunt sequins or an all-black wedding gown, she stated that there is not a look of hers that she dislikes. “This is going to sound so conceited, but I really can’t look back and be like, ‘I can’t believe I wore…’ I felt like everything that I’ve worn had a purpose and a story,” she said.

Fortunately, it seems like fans of the real estate agent will be able to emulate her style one day since she is “working on a line.”

“I wanted to start with fun, fashion-forward athleisure because of the times we’re in right now,” she shared. “Then I can develop it and amp it up from there.”

We can hardly wait!