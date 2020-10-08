Selling Sunset shocker! Davina Potratz is saying goodbye to famed real estate firm The Oppenheim Group — but is she gone from the hit Netflix docuseries as well?

“I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast,” she told PEOPLE. “Brett [Oppenheim] is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all.”

The brunette beauty revealed that she will be leaving her current job and joining rival real estate group Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division,” Potratz told the outlet. The reality TV star explained that it made more sense for her to jump ship because her “background is in new development sales and marketing” and that the new position is more “in tune with my skills” as a real estate professional.

THE TRUTH BEHIND ‘SELLING SUNSET’: THE SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE CAST

Her former boss, Jason Oppenheim, was one of the first to congratulate Potratz on the move. “Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support,” he told PEOPLE in a statement. “I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.”

The real estate agent also revealed that she hasn’t talked to her Selling Sunset costars — Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young — regarding her decision to leave the real estate group. However, she hopes they will be enthused about her new endeavor.

“We all know each other so well. So I think they’ll be excited and supportive,” Potratz added. “It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity.”

Potratz also noted that leaving the agency was “purely a business decision.”

MIRRORBALL DRAMA: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE NEW ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CAST

The Douglas Elliman real estate group is no stranger to reality TV themselves. Several cast members from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles work for the famed firm, including Fredrik Eklund and Tracy Tutor.

As far as when fans can expect a new season of the hit reality tv docuseries, Potratz says she doesn’t “know anything.”

“We haven’t filmed anything. There’s no confirmation,” she said about the future of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset first premiered in March 2019 on Netflix, instantly becoming a huge sensation. It revolves around the high-end residential properties in Los Angeles, which is marketed by the Oppenheim Group. The show’s cast members have gone on to make a name for themselves as well, most notably Stause, who is currently competing for the mirrorball trophy on the new season of DWTS.