Shots fired! Amelia Hamlin took to her Instagram Story to throw shade at her haters, which seems to be in response to the 19-year-old’s rumored romance with KUWTK reality star Scott Disick — who is 18 years her senior.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared a pouting selfie over the weekend and wrote, “ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” before adding: “people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more.”

Most recently, the teenager toured a massive estate — worth $155 million — in L.A. with Disick just last week, according to TMZ.

Hamlin and the father of three first sparked dating rumors after the duo were seen attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday bash together. Hamlin and Disick have since been spotted out to dinner and on a romantic stroll on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. On Thanksgiving, Hamlin shared an array of photos, which included one of herself with Disick and another pal. “Thankful 4 these PPL,” she wrote at the time.

The 37-year-old’s new romance comes just months after his three-year relationship with on-again-off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie ended in August. It was previously speculated that Disick and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — were rekindling their romance over the summer, since they were spending so much time together.

“Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place,” a source previously dished. Their closeness was even credited as one of the reasons Disick and Richie’s relationship didn’t work out. “Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” the source admitted. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

While the Flip It Like Disick star may have Kardashian in the back of his mind, he certainly has his sight set on his new young beauty. Disick’s new cutie has stripped down multiple times via social media since things began heating up with her much older beau.

Hamlin flaunted her toned physique in a bathing suit selfie just weeks after she was spotted at Jenner’s 25th birthday party. “Monday funday,” she captioned the post on November 16. The model garnered over 31K likes on a post earlier this month, as she posed for the camera in a skin-tight sheer strapless dress. “felt cute might delete later,” she wrote at the time. (PS: the photo has not been deleted!).

Hamlin most recently showed off her bod over the weekend with an array of snaps. “my wingspan is like rly big,” she captioned the three-photo set. Viewers couldn’t help but comment on Hamlin’s new look, which resembles members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “Here she goes, black thick eyes and greasy hair she must want to look like KK,” one user wrote as another questioned, “Are you trying to be @kourtneykardash ?”

A third user added, “Instead of being an influencer, I think she’s the one being overly influenced by Hollywood and the Kardashians. Starting to look like Kim and only wearing trendy clothes. That’s not healthy especially at her age.”