Did a reality show edit someone’s character to make them appear a little crazier than normal? Well, that’s what Clare Crawley‘s ex-fiancé, Benoit Beausejour-Savard, thinks as he said the Crawley on The Bachelorette is “not the Clare that I know.”

While speaking on the “Almost Famous” podcast with hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, Beausejour-Savard said the former leading lady’s more relatable side isn’t coming through at all on screen. “She has some good qualities, and right now what we’ve seen it’s only [the] drama part. There’s not much serious talk,” the 33-year-old said. “Clare is a really deep person. She likes to get to know you on a really deeper level — which is not showing at all.”

“Put yourself into her shoes: You’re doing quarantine in a resort. This show’s a bit [of a] mindf**k; you’ve been there, it’s a lot to manage and I feel like at some point maybe she was overwhelmed by all of this,” he explained to the podcast hosts. “There’s a little difference in the Clare that is shown on TV than the Clare that I know in real life.”

Beausejour-Savard also noted he thinks the season would’ve panned out differently if Dale Moss wasn’t on the show. As viewers have already seen, the oldest Bachelorette quickly fell head over heels for the former NFL player, 32, after the first night. “This is Clare,” Beausejour-Savard said of her speedy romance with Moss. “What you see is what you get. She’s not gonna fake other relationships when she’s really into someone.”

While the public already knows Tayshia Adams replaces Crawley as the leading lady, Beausejour-Savard speculated Crawley’s departure may not have been her choice.

“I think ultimately it was production that came at her and just like said, ‘You know what, Clare, I feel like you’re not giving it a fair chance. You’re really into Dale, so we want you to be happy,’ and they had like a common agreement on her maybe leaving the show,” he said. “But I feel like it wasn’t her ultimate decision.”

The former flames met on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. While they broke up on the reality show, the duo later reconciled when the cameras stopped rolling. Beausejour-Savard got down on one knee during the BWG: World Tells All special in February 2018. Shortly after, Crawley and Beausejour-Savard called off their engagement just two months after the televised proposal.

The hairstylist’s ex supported Crawley’s decision to join franchise after she was already on The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games. “There’s no place for hard feelings,” the former Bachelorette Canada contestant previously said. “There was nothing bad about the two of us. It just didn’t work out in the end. I will always support her, and she’s doing the same for me.”

He even took to social media in March to congratulate his “good friend” on becoming the season 16 lead, writing, “She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley!! You will be the best.”

Crawley previously told PEOPLE the former reality couple realized they “were different and wanted different things,” while noting they “still totally stay in touch, and we root for each other and for each other’s happiness.”

While it was once highly speculated that Crawley left filming on her own merit, ABC executive Robert Mills confessed it was the producers who realized they had to let Crawley go from The Bachelorette. After the group date — where the men brutally roasted “frontrunner” Moss — Crawley inquired why all the contestants were so focused on taking digs at the former NFL player.

“When she didn’t give out that rose and she just gave it to herself, that was it,” Mills said to former Bachelor Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast after the Tuesday, October 27, episode of the show. “That was really it, when we started making the call [to replace her].”

Beausejour-Savard isn’t the only one confused by Crawley’s attitude this season. “Clare is horrified by the way she is being portrayed,” a source exclusively told OK!. However, she knows if she tried to speak out, “they would sue her for breach of contract. Clare is getting to see the episodes for the first time just like everyone else. She had no idea it was going to be this bad,” the insider added.