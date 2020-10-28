While Clare Crawley is contractually forced to remain silent about why she left The Bachelorette, insiders tell OK! it wasn’t her choice to step down as the lead.

“Basically Clare was pushed out and replaced by the younger Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette just weeks after filming started. Because of the contract, Clare might never be able to tell her side of the story,” says an OK! source. “Making matters worse is the fact that the show has 100% control of all the edits.” The source explains, “Clare is horrified by the way she is being portrayed but knows that if she speaks out, they would sue her for breach of contract. Clare is getting to see the episodes for the first time just like everyone else. She had no idea it was going to be this bad.” DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM “Do you know what it is like to watch a bad edit of yourself on a show that millions are watching? They have the power post-production to make it look like Clare treated the other men terribly before she left the show — when in reality it was much more complicated than that,” adds a pal. Just over a week after Crawley started filming, Adams suddenly turned up and started quarantining in Palm Springs close to the set. “Producers knew after just a few days that they wanted to replace Clare, but since she had done so much press, with her returning to find love and being the oldest Bachelorette ever, they had to find a reason. That reason was Dale [Moss], and they are now making it look like it was Clare’s decision to leave,” adds another source. “It wasn’t a coincidence that a back-up Bachelorette just happened to be waiting in the wings. In all the years they have been doing the show, there has never been an understudy waiting, just in case things don’t work out. ABUSE, DIVORCE & NASTY FEUDS: ‘THE BACHELOR’ CREATOR MIKE FLEISS’ SECRETS & SCANDALS EXPOSED

“Clare thinks she was set up and isn’t allowed to say anything. Almost everyone who does the show falls in love in the first few weeks and then pretends to still be looking until the final rose ceremony,” the source insists. “Clare was willing to do the same. It is literally six weeks of work, and you get paid $200,000. Clare has been waiting 39 years to finds love… she could have held on another four weeks before announcing she had found it!