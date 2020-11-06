Thinking about the past? Becca Kufrin revealed she is envious that Clare Crawley found her other half on The Bachelorette during this season — just two months after Kufrin revealed she is no longer with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“I’m low-key a little bit jealous,” Kufrin, 30, admitted on her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour” about Crawley — who got engaged to Dale Moss on the Thursday, November 5, episode of the ABC show. “I miss having that partnership, but I’m so incredibly happy for you guys.”

The 39-year-old decided to forgo dating the other men on her season, and instead chose to focus on her connection with the 32-year-old athlete. As a result, Moss got down on one knee, and the two seem like they are in a great spot these days.

For her part, Rachel Lindsay, 35, said she was excited that the “two gorgeous, beautiful people” were able to get their happily ending after appearing on the reality show. Crawley and Moss seem to be adjusting to life together just fine, but Kufrin explained that their bond will get stronger and stronger over time.

“It gets so much better once the cameras are out and it can just be real life,” the publicist confessed. “Truly, getting to know each other in your daily lives — that’s a thousand times more meaningful. Enjoy these days, enjoy being able to call each other your fiancé and just truly soak it in because it goes by so quickly.“

Kufrin was picked as the Bachelorette in 2018 and got engaged to Yrigoyen, 31, during the finale. However, the two confirmed they called it quits in September.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Just last week, Yrigoyen revealed he had a new lady in his life, Alex Farrar, and shared a slew of photos of the duo together at a pumpkin patch.

Kufrin seemingly responded to the snaps, writing, “Sunday lesson” on her Instagram Story on November 1. The reality starlet also shared a quote from We the Urban’s account. “Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected.”