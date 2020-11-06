Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Engaged After Whirlwind Romance: Watch The Proposal

Congrats! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially engaged after just 12 days of filming.

During the Thursday, November 5, episode of The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison asked the 39-year-old if she wanted to pursue a relationship with Moss, 32. As a result, Crawley and Moss had a romantic dinner date, where the two swapped stories about their parents and got candid about their feelings for one another.

The pair spent the night together, and the next morning, Harrison called Neil Lane to tell him they needed to get a ring to the resort in California as soon as possible.

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

Crawley — who looked stunning in a white dress — explained to the athlete how she felt during the intimate moment. “When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband,” she said. “You embodied everything that I want in a man. I’m just so in love with the man that you are.”

For his part, the South Dakota native echoed similar sentiments. “From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was so special,” he gushed. “I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that.”

“I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you,” he added. “She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you.”

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

Crawley replied, “I love you too. … The best is yet to come.”

Moss then got down on one knee and asked Crawley to marry him. “Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” she exclaimed.

“It’s wild, right, that we’re here right now, but when you know you know,” the NFL player told cameras. “This is how it was supposed to happen at the beginning. We saw this coming a long time ago.”

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty was spotted with a massive diamond on her left hand while she was out and about in California. The duo will sit down with Harrison next week to talk about their unique love story.

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

Before the episode ended, Harrison brought in Tayshia Adams to be the new Bachelorette. So, will the new leading lady find love like Crawley did? Only time will tell!

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.