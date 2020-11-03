Moving on! Christina Anstead filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, on Tuesday, November 3, TMZ reported — just less than two months after the blonde beauty announced they were going their separate ways.

The 37-year-old HGTV star filed the paperwork in an Orange County, Calif., court to officially end their marriage, the outlet reported.

The former flames tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019. Christina was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, whom she shares Taylor and Brayden with, while Ant, 41, has two kids from his previous marriage — Amelie and Archie.

DRAMA! THE COMPLETE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINES OF CHRISTINA, ANT, TAREK & HEATHER

On September 18, the mom of three revealed she was no longer with the Wheeler Dealers co-host. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she captioned a photo of the duo on the beach. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Apparently, the couple “started having conflicts” after Hudson was born, a source told PEOPLE. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything,” the insider said, adding that “their marriage was struggling.” At the end of the day, Christina was “lonely and unhappy” in her relationship.

“She never expected to get a divorce,” the insider shared. “But she is doing OK and focusing on the kids.”

Following the sad news, the Christina on the Coast starlet got candid with her fans about how her life has changed so much in the past few years.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plan,” she wrote on September 26. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

That same day, Ant revealed where he stood with his estranged wife. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the U.K. native captioned a black-and-white selfie with Christina. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

ANT ANSTEAD SAYS HE MADE ‘SOME OF THE WORST LIFE MISTAKES EVER’ IN THE PAST DECADE

Since then, Ant discovered a breakup recovery course and even admitted that he has lost some weight since the split. “Apparently they call this ‘work’ …..” he captioned a snap of himself wearing a baseball hat and fake tattoos.

“You look thinner,” one fan pointed out.

“23 lbs,” he wrote with a sad face. “Don’t worry, I will get it back on,” he assured his followers by adding a muscle emoji and a pig emoji.