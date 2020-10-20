Distance makes the heart grow… fonder? Well, Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid appear to stand by that statement. The two haven’t seen each other since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown in March!

The Cougar Town star opened up about her virtual long-distance romance on Foy Vance‘s “The Vinyl Supper” podcast on Monday, October 19. Cox is currently residing in California, while McDaid is in Europe amid the pandemic.

“Let’s say it’s been 150 days — I’ve cooked 145 of them. And I haven’t seen John in that many days,” the 56-year-old said of her musician beau. “He left the next day [after] the whole country shut down — or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us.”

The Friends alum explained she had two friends to quarantine with, “which is great because if I can’t be with John, I don’t wanna be just by myself with [16-year-old daughter] Coco. I’m a little chicken,” she joked.

As for how the Scream alum entertained herself while away from her man for almost eight months, the actress said, “Sundays are different; I do miss the music part of it. I miss a lot of it.” However, Cox noted she isn’t as lonely anymore since people started going to the beach again.

The brunette beauty previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. She explained the 44-year-old musician got stuck abroad before the global pandemic caused the world to shut down. “He’s supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England,” she said at the time. “Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine.”

The mother of one noted this is the longest time the duo ever spent apart. “I have not seen him in so long,” she revealed at the time. Despite spending “a lot of time on FaceTime,” Cox admitted: “I just miss his physical touch, just all of it.”

In July, Cox posted a picture of their Zoom date to celebrate the Snow Patrol and Vega4 band member’s birthday. “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner, (LA/London time) zoom date today,” she wrote in the caption. “I miss you madly.”

Following the sweet Zoom date post, Cox shared a touching tribute via Instagram to celebrate the couple’s seven-year anniversary. Along with a montage of adorable selfies and pictures of the two over the years, Cox wrote: “7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man… and my life was changed forever. I love you J.”

Cox and McDaid began dating in September 2013 and were engaged after nine months together. However, they called it quits two years later. The love birds eventually reunited in 2016 and have been together since. “He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” she previously clarified while on Ellen last year. “It’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better.”

After the host expressed confusion about their relationship, Cox admitted that it does sound “strange.” Following the duo’s initial split, the musician moved to England for six months. “The distance — after that breakup… that really showed us a lot,” she confessed. After their reconciliation in 2016, Cox opened up about McDaid’s unique way of expressing love in relationships and how she had to learn.

“The way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It’s more special… You coddle it,” she told Us Weekly at the time. Despite the uphill battle with their relationship, Cox said she “definitely” learned a lot and “will be a better person from that breakup, even though it was so brutal.”

From the looks of it, no matter the distance, their love will remain strong.