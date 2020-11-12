It seems fans aren’t “Closer” to finding out who Halsey wrote her new “Lighthouse” poem about. The songstress’ ex G-Eazy, 31, shut down speculation that the 26-year-old penned it about him.

“We understand everyone’s desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible,” the rapper’s publicist told Page Six.

Halsey previously told Vogue her poem collection was inspired by “relationships, betrayal, abandonment, and interpersonal communication.”

She even noted, “When I sing, the writing is tainted by whatever I look like at that time, whoever people think I’m dating at that time, and whatever they’ve read about me in the press most recently. They build a composite of who they think I am.” Halsey added, “…And then that’s how they interpret the work. But a book is faceless.”

Halsey debuted her I Would Leave Me If I Could poetry collection on Tuesday, November 10. The “Lighthouse” poem stuck out to fans, as it described the toxic behavior of a past ex in heartbreaking detail. Although she never mentioned G-Eazy’s name, multiple descriptions in the poem apparently pointed directly at the “No Limit” rapper.

Halsey described her ex as being “almost 7 feet tall with black oily hair that stuck to his forehead in patches like a Rorschach test,” she wrote. “He would stuff his nose with cocaine for days on end,” and cry “banging his fist against his forehead.” Halsey continued to describe the abusive relationship where the unknown man would “put his bleeding hand around my neck” and “press me against the wall.” He would say: “I’m going to f**king kill you,” and she “would believe him.”

Halsey touched upon similar situations regarding unhealthy and abusive relationships in her poems “Stockholm Syndrome PT. I” and “Tornado.” Fans were quick to link the possible associations in the poems to Halsey and G-Eazy’s previous relationship, as they couldn’t help but compare the similarities. G-Eazy is 6 ft. 4 with dark hair that is often slicked back. The rapper also has a long history of drug problems; he was convicted of assault and drug possession in May 2018.

The “Without Me” singer and G-Eazy dated on and off for over a year before they split in July 2018. After they briefly reconciled, the artists officially called it quits in October of the same year. Halsey took to social media to share the heart-wrenching news with fans.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she announced at the time. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The former flames — who sent fans into a frenzy after they collaborated on “Him & I” — appeared to be on good terms after their split, but things quickly changed. While the reason for their breakup remains unknown, Halsey alluded her ex cheated on her.

G-Eazy later released a song called “Had Enough,” in which he slammed his “crazy-ass ex” and said she took no time before moving on with a new man. While he never mentioned his ex’s name, fans assumed it was about Halsey, as the rapper sang: “You dragged my name, I don’t say sh*t /But let somebody say ‘G-Eazy,’ you go apesh*t.”

Halsey was briefly linked to Yungblud following the former couple’s troublesome split. Despite making their relationship Instagram official, Halsey and Yungblud, 23, reportedly ended things only a few months later in 2019.

She then moved on with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters later that year. They made their first public appearance together last October and were reportedly enjoying each other’s company at the time. However, Halsey removed all traces of Peters, 33, via her social media accounts in March 2020. The pair haven’t been spotted together since.

G-Eazy moved on with Ashley Benson. The two recently sparked engagement rumors after the Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band in August. The lovebirds first linked up in May following Benson’s split from Cara Delevingne.