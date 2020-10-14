Ooh la la! Jessica Simpson stripped down for her husband, Eric Johnson, and let’s just say the 40-year-old has still got it.

“Pandemic date nights look a little different these days,” the “With You” songstress captioned a photo of herself in a black sweater, where she showed off her sexy legs and zebra pumps. “No pants required.”

Of course, people couldn’t help but comment on her seductive post. “John Mayer is prob secretly drooling over this,” one person said, referring to her ex. A second user added, “What the heck are you doing to look so freakin’ fantastic?”

Even though the blonde beauty — who shares Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 19 months, with Johnson, 41 — has been spending a lot of time with her man, she still took a moment to give him a shout-out in honor of his birthday on September 15.

“Oh how I love you!!! When I was in my mommy’s belly God formed me and placed you in my heart,” she began. “It took me 29 years to discover my soulmate and colliding with your heart was our spiritual destiny. You are the human that all should aspire to be. A force of transformative inspiration to all that know and love you and are lucky enough to have you love them back. I am so excited to see all that you have been working on so beautifully to be introduced into the world this year!

“Thank God ERIC JOHNSON was born this day 41 years ago! Happy birthday hubba hubba hubby of mine!!!” she added.

Recently, the book author has been showing off her lean figure on social media. On September 28, she posted a photo of herself in gym apparel, writing, “Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset.”

Prior to that, Simpson revealed that she was still able to fit into a pair of jeans right before she celebrated her big day. “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” the mom of three wrote. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Clearly, Simpson is ~feeling herself~!