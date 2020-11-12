In it for the long haul? Katie Holmes is “on cloud nine” with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., after just a few months of dating, a source told Us Weekly.

“She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first,” the insider said, adding that the chef, 33, “treats her like a total princess.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the restaurateur were first spotted grabbing dinner in September in New York City.

Despite Vitolo being previously engaged to Rachel Emmons — the two just called it quits right before he started dating Holmes — he and Holmes are getting “serious.”

“She doesn’t care what people may say about rushing into the romance,” the source added. “In her mind, this is the real deal, they’re riding a beautiful wave together and she’s already decided it’s got the potential to go all the way.”

Earlier this week, Vitolo couldn’t help but gush over the actress’ latest magazine cover. “YAZZZ BABY,” Vitolo captioned his Instagram Story, which was about her Vogue Australia cover story.

Holmes — who previously dated Jamie Foxx for several years — was “hesitant” about jumping into a new romance, but now she couldn’t be happier. “Emilio won her over with his kindness and charm,” a source exclusively told OK!. “He’s been a breath of fresh air. Emilio knows he hit the jackpot with Katie and is more than happy to shout their love from the rooftops.”

Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise — whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise — also “approves” of Vitolo. “Suri is happy that her mom is happy, and there isn’t much more to it at the moment. If things get more serious, then obviously, Suri will be involved too. Katie and Suri are a package deal. You cannot get one without the other,” another source told OK!.

“She is single and a grown woman and she will date whoever she wants and be proud of her choices. Additionally, her daughter, Suri, is the most important person in her life, which is why it is important for Emilio and Suri to develop a relationship. Not just behind closed doors but also in public. It won’t be long until the family is all spotted out together,” the source revealed.