Still going strong! Katie Holmes’ boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., couldn’t help but gush over the actress’ latest magazine cover.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram Story, writing, “YAZZZ BABY” about her Vogue Australia photoshoot.

The 41-year-old Hollywood star wore a black leather jumpsuit on the periodical and showed off her slick hair. While chatting with the outlet, Holmes got candid about what she has learned amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MEET KATIE HOLMES’ NEW MAN EMILIO VITOLO — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT THE RESTAURATEUR

“Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be,” she explained. “To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.

“During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind,” she added. “Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it.”

It seems like the Dawson’s Creek alum also found love during quarantine. The pair was first spotted in New York City in September, and from then on, they have been photographed all over the Big Apple.

KATIE HOLMES PACKS ON THE PDA IN NYC WITH NEW BOYFRIEND EMILIO VITOLO JR.

“Katie was hesitant at first, but Emilio won her over with his kindness and charm,” a source exclusively told OK!. “He’s been a breath of fresh air. Emilio knows he hit the jackpot with Katie and is more than happy to shout their love from the rooftops.”

Even though the chef was engaged when he first started flirting with Holmes, the two seem to be in a good place. An added bonus is that Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise — whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — “approves” of her mom’s new relationship, another source told OK!.

“Suri is happy that her mom is happy, and there isn’t much more to it at the moment. If things get more serious, then obviously, Suri will be involved too. Katie and Suri are a package deal. You cannot get one without the other,” the insider shared.

FOXXY LADY! THE JAMIE FOXX & KATIE HOLMES DATING HISTORY

“She is single and a grown woman and she will date whoever she wants and be proud of her choices. Additionally, her daughter, Suri, is the most important person in her life, which is why it is important for Emilio and Suri to develop a relationship. Not just behind closed doors but also in public. It won’t be long until the family is all spotted out together,” the source revealed.