She doesn’t hold back! NeNe Leakes is playing a dangerous game by telling her fans to boycott the Real Housewives Of Atlanta now that she is no longer part of the show.

“So far Bravo hasn’t taken the bait, but NeNe is going to war with the wrong people. They not only know everything about her, they have it all on tape,” a source tells OK!. “In the Bravo vault they have over a decade of footage of NeNe. Hours and hours of very unflattering unseen tape.”

“Does she really think it is a smart idea to bite the hand that has made her a star?” the source asks. “This isn’t a battle NeNe is going to win.”

It was announced in September that NeNe would not be returning to the franchise. Later, she made wild accusations about being forced to leave the show, and then tried to get into a Twitter feud with Housewives’ boss, Andy Cohen.

“The problem Bravo has with almost all these ladies is that they encouraged bad behavior for years. They rewarded the most awful ladies, Bethenny [Frankel], NeNe and Teresa [Giudice], while firing the women they thought were boring. Now the monster they created has finally bitten them,” a source adds. “The best reality stars are generally awful people. If Bravo thinks NeNe is going to go away without a fight, they are crazy. They might know everything about her, but she also knows everything about them.”

Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

Months after it was confirmed that Leakes would not return for season 13 of RHOA, the 53-year-old tweeted some harsh words about the network and the show.

“Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

The charismatic Leakes starred in the first seven groundbreaking seasons of RHOA before she left the show in 2015. She returned for season 10 in 2017, and news broke earlier this year that she was leaving the show once again.

Leakes went on to claim that she wasn’t given a “fair offer” by Bravo to take part in the new season during an emotional chat with daytime host Tamron Hall.

“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” Leakes told Hall in October. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”