All for show? Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez revealed she is skeptical about how Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ engagement happened.

“I would not be happy if I was her. … It just felt like there was a lot of spinning of what happened to make her [leave]. I mean, it was just so obvious as a viewer at the very end that the two of them were almost coerced into getting engaged,” the 25-year-old told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 3, about the pair.

“It seems like they really love each other, but that was bizarre, and I would be really upset as a lead,” she added.

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

The brunette babe feels as though the 39-year-old was “intentionally pushed” out of the show since rumors swirled that Tayshia Adams — who eventually took over for Crawley — was already at the resort before Moss, 32, got down on one knee.

“I would be pretty pissed off. I would be like, ‘You sort of shorted me of a season that was supposed to be mine,’” she admitted. “But you know, at the end of the day, I have to give it to Clare, because I think that she really was there for the right reasons.”

Even though the lovebirds got engaged within two weeks of filming, Martinez thinks “they’re really into each other” and hopes “it works out for them.”

Crawley blew up The Bachelorette this season when she only had eyes for the athlete. After Chris Harrison asked the blonde beauty if she wanted to leave the show with him, Crawley departed the resort with a ring on her finger.

However, things haven’t been easy for the couple so far. Moss was spotted with “three women” in New York City, a source exclusively told OK! in November. The South Dakota native “was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend, and was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks,” the insider said.

COLTON, ALI & MORE! BACHELOR OR BACHELORETTES WHO *ALMOST* QUIT THE SHOW

Days later, the former NFL player reassured his followers that everything was OK between him and Crawley. “I got you @clarecrawley,” he captioned a photo of himself kissing his lady.

In late November, the hairstylist got candid on social media about what she has been going through lately. “Hi. It’s me, Clare,” she began. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.”

Two days later, Crawley gushed over her supportive friends and family for being by her side through the ups and the downs. “I just wanted to get on real quick and tell you guys thank you for the response you guys gave yesterday on the post that I posted. It meant everything to me,” the blonde beauty said on Sunday, November 30. “I wasn’t trying to state the obvious, but I just felt like we could all use a little reminder to have some compassion to everybody.”

SMELL THE ROSES! THE 22 GREATEST MOMENTS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINALES

Despite getting upbeat comments from her fans and Bachelor Nation, the show never reached out to her. “It is always difficult for reality stars after the show is over. All the producers, marketing and PR people move onto the next cast. Professionals that were once treating Clare like she was their best friend stop returning your calls. It is like an ugly breakup. This is exactly what Clare is going through right now,” a source exclusively told OK!.