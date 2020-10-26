Adele was happy to make fat jokes onstage as she hosted Saturday Night Live, but backstage food and weight were no laughing matter, with the singer insisting that unhealthy snacks be removed from her dressing room, OK! has learned.

“Backstage at SNL is like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There are treats and snacks and sweets everywhere. The dressing rooms are packed with high-energy drinks and more candy than you have ever seen in your life, which is why Adele insisted everything be removed from her dressing room. She has worked very hard to drop 100 pounds and is now very serious about what she eats,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Hosting SNL is a stressful experience. Adele isn’t a stand-up comedian or an actress. She was totally out of her comfort zone, and when she’s stressed out, she is tempted to eat. Adele has changed her entire relationship with food. She knows her triggers and now knows to how to handle them, which is why she had all the treats removed from her dressing room and replaced with healthy, nutritious snacks like green juice, strawberries, dates, walnuts, blueberries, dark chocolate made with cocoa powder and lots of red wine — all of which are part of the Sirtfood diet!”

During her monologue on SNL — which premiered on Saturday, October 24 — the Grammy winner joked about her appearance to the audience.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and travel bans I had to travel light and only bring half of me,” the U.K. native quipped. “And this is the half that I chose.”

The musical artist wore a pair of black pants with a peplum top as she addressed the crowd. Despite getting candid about her dramatic weight loss, she also revealed why she didn’t want to perform.

“Now I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I’ve seen all of it. Like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ And stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons,” she said. “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both.”

“I’d rather just put on some wigs, and this [hair] is all mine by the way, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens. Who knows?” Adele admitted.

The 32-year-old has slimmed down over the past year. In May, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram looking fabulous in a black dress in honor of her birthday. After she shared the snap, fans went wild on social media. One person wrote, “You look beautiful,” while another echoed, “Always thought you were beautiful and still do. One of the most iconic voices of our time.”