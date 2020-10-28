OK! told you first about Adele’s romance with British rapper Skepta late last year. Now sources are revealing that things between the two lovebirds are really “heating up.”

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” a source told PEOPLE.

7 THINGS TO KNOW TO ABOUT ADELE’S NEW RAPPER BOYFRIEND SKEPTA

Adele and Skepta — real name Joseph Junior Adenuga — have been “friends for years” continued the source. The couple also share a “deep connection over music, their shared home neighborhood of Tottenham, London, and being parents to young children.”

The “Hello” singer shares one child with her ex husband, Simon Konecki: 8-year-old Angelo. Skepta has a 2-year-old daughter, River, from a previous relationship.

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki in September 2019 after seven years together. The source told the outlet that since the split, the singer has “been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit.”

After her breakup, the new lovebirds were in frequent contact with one another. “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up,” an insider told The Sun at the time. “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.”

TRANSFORMED ADELE SHARES THE SELF-HELP BOOK THAT HELPED HER FIND LOVE

Skepta was previously linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell, but the two called it quits in the summer of 2018.

Adele made headlines earlier this month when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The 15-time Grammy winner made jokes about her recent weight loss in her hilarious and emotional debut.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and travel bans I had to travel light and only bring half of me,” the singer told the studio audience. “And this is the half that I chose.”

ADELE SHOWS OFF HER SVELTE FIGURE IN SEXY LEOPARD PRINT DRESS

Adele has kept an active lifestyle as of late and revealed earlier this year that she had lost a whopping 100 pounds. The singer has remained committed to a diet and fitness regimen and is focusing on living her best life. You go, girl!

The 32-year-old songwriter is splitting her time between London and Los Angeles during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She is juggling her relationship with the Nigerian-born rapper and helping her son stay on track with school.

“It’s been Adele’s focus to help him be successful with online schooling,” and insider told PEOPLE. “They are on a good schedule.”