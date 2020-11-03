Could the rumors be true?! After Melania Trump was spotted accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, to the debate in Nashville, Tenn., on October 22, social media quickly came to the conclusion that Donald was standing next to a body double. Now, Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director, is clearing the air about the hearsay.

Comedian Cal Wilson asked Scaramucci, 56, on Have You Been Paying Attention?: “Is there any truth to the rumor that Melania has body doubles or that there is more than one Melania?”

“You know Michael Cohen, the President’s lawyer, insists that there is a body double and insists that actually her sister sometimes replaces her on the campaign trail,” the finance guru said.

“Usually when you see somebody more affectionate with Mr. Trump,” he added about Melania’s look-alike. “Let me put it to you this way, when he loses on Tuesday, I’m going to be a happy camper, but nobody is going to be happier than Melania.”

After people saw the image of “fake Melania” in October, they noticed the difference between the two — her body double has larger teeth and a bigger smile.

Of course, fans had a field day with the snaps. One person wrote, “The only thing I’ll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won’t notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy,” while another echoed, “I never believed the #FakeMelania conspiracies, but you can tell this 100 percent isn’t her, because she’s looking fondly for a Christmas tree in the distance.”

A third added, “#FakeMelania, zoom in on the right photo (w/shades) Her eyes are rounded, Melania’s eyes are #Squinted not Oval shaped!”

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

However, the former reality star refuted the rumors, saying the sighting was “fake” news and his wife was photoshopped.

In 2017, a conspiracy theory started when Twitter user Joe Vargas shared a clip of the First Lady, writing, “This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie.”

Two years later, Donald was spotted with a woman who was shorter than his wife while he was on a trip to Alabama, but the President denied the theories — again. “If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, she’d be Jackie O times twenty. Instead, they go after her,” he told Breitbart News.