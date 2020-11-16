Former President Barack Obama’s first television interview since his pal Joe Biden was elected President didn’t go to the usual suspect 60 Minutes, but rather was scooped up by Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, for the network’s much smaller show CBS This Morning — leaving the 60 Minutes staff inside the CBS building livid.

“Obama literally did dozens of interviews on November 10, and every single one of them were embargoed until after 60 Minutes aired on Sunday, except for Gayle King’s interview,” sources tell OK!.

“60 Minutes has always given out soundbites and clips from its exclusives to entice viewers to tune-in to their Sunday night’s show, but Gayle wanted her own interview despite being on the same network — and she got it,” sources add.

“Gayle’s best friend is Oprah, and Oprah is also best friends with Barack and Michelle Obama, this isn’t a coincidence. No one is saying Gayle isn’t an excellent journalist, what they are saying is that the interview with President Obama should have gone to 60 Minutes first. There is a lot of anger inside the building at the bosses for letting this happen.”

King has been making headlines as of late; rumors are circulating that she could potentially make a jump from CBS to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of the iconic gameshow, Jeopardy!.

OK! previously reported that TV insiders have been buzzing about the 65-year-old making the move, but unsure if she would have time for the commitment.

“Gayle is great, but she has the same problem as George [Stephanopoulos]. She hosts CBS’ morning show, and unless they move Jeopardy! to New York, she won’t be doing it either,” a top CBS source previously said.

While it was reported that Stephanopoulos‘ people want him to take over for the late Trebek — who passed away November 7, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer — as host of Jeopardy!, OK! learned that may not be the case.

“The transition into finding a new host, not a replacement, cannot be rushed,” a source stressed to OK!, adding that one potential move may be to have a “bunch of rotating hosts at first and not commit to a new permanent host until the show’s audience is given a voice in the process.”

The source adds, “Alex wasn’t just the host of Jeopardy!, he was Jeopardy!. If this is not handled right, the show is over.”

Additionally, making the decision even more complex is that the popular competition show is filmed in Los Angeles along with sister show Wheel of Fortune.

“Moving one of the shows to New York and not the other basically doubles the production costs. There is no way Pat Sajak and Vanna White are moving east, and the last thing the producers need right now is to lose the hosts of both their shows,” added a TV source.

Other notable names floating around as potential hosts are Alec Baldwin, Meredith Vieira and CNN’s Laura Coates.