Holiday cheer! Katie Holmes was just spotted Christmas shopping in New York City as she is getting ready to spend the holidays with the new man in her life, Emilio Vitolo Jr., and daughter Suri Cruise, OK! has learned.

“It will be a small family Christmas between Katie, Emilio and Suri. Katie’s first priority will always be her daughter — everyone in her life respects that, and Emilio is no exception. After her marriage to Tom [Cruise], Katie has tried to keep her private life private. The fact she is being so open with Emilio tells you everything. She is in love, and ready to form a brand new little family,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Let’s put it like this, if Suri didn’t approve, he would be gone.”

The 42-year-old actress was seen shopping at Blick Art Materials in the Big Apple, where she bought crafting supplies. She was also spotted at a more adult store, Boglioli — maybe picking up something for the 33-year-old chef!

“Katie is in love. He is a total gentleman that takes her for dinner and then walks her back home to her apartment. She is surprisingly old fashioned when it comes to love,” adds a pal. “We haven’t seen Katie this happy in a very long time. This is going to be a great Christmas.”

Just a few days ago, Emilio went Instagram official with Katie as he sent her some sweet birthday wishes. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person,” he wrote. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!”

The Dawson’s Creek alum replied, “Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!”

While Holmes is known to keep her love life on the DL, Vitolo “100% got her approval before he posted anything,” an insider shares.

Holmes might also get a special present this Christmas — an engagement ring! “Katie is totally and utterly in love. She has never felt like this before, and he feels the same way about her. We are all expecting him to pop the question over the holidays,” another source told OK!. “This relationship is the opposite of what she had with Tom. Emilio isn’t trying to change her. He loves her exactly as she is.”

Not only is the brunette babe over the moon but so is her brood. “Suri is very aware of what is going on and happy for her mom. Katie’s parents are thrilled, too. They have been to hell and back with their daughter and grandkid,” the source added.