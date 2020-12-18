Taking the next step! Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., have finally made their relationship Instagram official.

In honor of the actress’ 42nd birthday, the chef, 33, took to social media to gush over his lady love. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of the two of them laughing on Friday, December 18. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!”

Holmes not only re-posted the snapshot on her Instagram Story, but she also left a sweet message for her man. “Thank you so much love. I love u too!!!!!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable post. One person wrote, “Love that. She is a darling. I’m glad she’s yours. HBD Katie!” while another echoed, “This is super cute.” A third user added, “So beautiful.”

This is the first time the pair — who were first linked in September — have acknowledged their relationship status. Over the past few months, the brunette beauty hasn’t been shy about packing on the PDA with the restaurateur.

Despite their romance getting off to a rocky start — Vitolo was engaged when he first started flirting with Holmes, OK! previously reported — the duo seem to be in a good place. “Katie was hesitant at first, but Emilio won her over with his kindness and charm,” a source exclusively told OK!. “He’s been a breath of fresh air. Emilio knows he hit the jackpot with Katie and is more than happy to shout their love from the rooftops.”

Even Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise — whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — “approves” of her mom’s new relationship, another source told OK!.

“Suri is happy that her mom is happy, and there isn’t much more to it at the moment. If things get more serious, then obviously Suri will be involved too. Katie and Suri are a package deal. You cannot get one without the other,” the insider shared.

“She is single and a grown woman and she will date whoever she wants and be proud of her choices. Additionally, her daughter, Suri, is the most important person in her life, which is why it is important for Emilio and Suri to develop a relationship. Not just behind closed doors but also in public. It won’t be long until the family is all spotted out together,” the source revealed.