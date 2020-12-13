She’s the host with the most … dates! Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart hasn’t let lockdown spoil her love life — in fact, she’s being courted more than ever before, OK! has learned.

“She meets guys online and through mutual friends,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Sometimes it’s for a drink and dinner at her place, and sometimes it goes further, but there’s no pressure. Just a lot of fun and good company.”

At 79, Stewart has been divorced from publisher Andrew Stewart for more than three decades, during which time she’s been laser-focused on growing her empire. “She has a lot of catching up to do in the romance department,” says the source of the mogul, who revealed she got “14 proposals” after posting a flirty pool pic this summer.

“She hasn’t lost her appeal, and younger men still find her sexy and wild. She never realized dating could be this thrilling!”

Over the summer, the businesswoman uploaded a sexy photo of herself by the pool. “My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish — no paint — and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line,” she wrote.

“I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!” she added.

Of course, fans couldn’t get over how good Stewart looks. The blonde babe didn’t mean to post a thirst trap of herself — she “just thought [she] looked great coming out of the pool,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July.

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good,” she explained.

There’s no shame in Stewart’s (dating) game!