Unlike his ill-fated Zoom call, kinky news network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was heard but not seen on the November 22 episode of HBO’s hit crime thriller The Undoing, OK! can reveal.

The psychological miniseries — starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant — tells the story of Grace Fraser (Kidman), a psychologist whose world falls apart when her husband, Jonathan (Grant), is linked to the death of a fellow parent at Reardon — their children’s fictional private school in Manhattan.

In episode five, the voice of sordid Toobin, who remains a CNN analyst despite being fired from his post at The New Yorker, is heard providing fictitious commentary, saying: “The problem is, once the defense comes up with its own theory, the jury expects that they’re going to have some evidence behind it — and the idea the husband (of the victim) did this, there’s no evidence of this as far as I know.”

The scene featuring the voice of the hard-edged journalist shows Grant watching CNN and listening to Toobin after the first day of his trial.

But a production source has told OK! that HBO removed Toobin visually from the screen and replaced footage of the 60-year-old Harvard-trained former assistant US attorney with stock b-roll. In television production, b-roll is considered extra footage captured to have greater flexibility when editing.

“HBO has a ratings hit on its hands and the last thing it wanted was to embroiled in a #metoo scandal through the use of Toobin,” said a source.

“But it beggars belief that producer David E. Kelley, and director Susanne Bier, didn’t remove him completely and choose to dub someone else’s voice over him.”

The famed writer just didn’t just expose himself during an October Zoom work meeting — he was allegedly caught masturbating in the call with some of the New Yorker’s biggest names.

He was initially suspended from the publication until he was eventually fired on November 11.

“I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,” Stan Duncan, chief people officer at Condé Nast, which owns The New Yorker, wrote in an email to employees.

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously,” Duncan added. “We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

Toobin confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

At the time of the cringeworthy scandal breaking, Toobin used limp excuses in an effort to downplay the saucy situation.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” he said.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.’’

Toobin is somewhat of a cameo star on television and films. In addition to his regular on-air monologues, he appeared in the Netflix documentary, Get Me Roger Stone, along with multiple times on the former The Colbert Report and Real Time with Bill Maher.

Additionally, one of his books, The Run of His Life, about the O.J. Simpson murder trial for which he covered for The New Yorker, inspired the award-winning 2016 FX series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Last month, a CNN spokesperson said Toobin had “asked for some time off” and that the network had granted it, but it has not moved to axe the commentator.

“CNN must have known Toobin participated in this, as he was representing the network. How they didn’t put a stop to the broadcast, albeit that it was just his voice. This suggests they’re not taking this sticky situation as seriously as The New Yorker,” noted one media watcher.

Incidentally, this is not the first time naughty Toobin has been unzipped publicly. He previously had a longterm affair with Casey Greenfield, whom he met while she was a fact-checker at Condé Nast’s Glamour.

Greenfield, who eventually became a lawyer, was said to have resisted pressure from liberal dirty dog Toobin, who in 2008 encouraged her to have an abortion.

Toobin’s wife, Amy McIntosh, his former college sweetheart, separated from him at the time, but the two have since reconciled. It is not known if they’re still together in the wake of the #MeToobin scandal.