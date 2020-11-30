It’s no secret that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is stunning — but also extremely busy! The Bravolebrity has been living in Utah for over 20 years and is the owner of LUXE marketing company, has two kids and a loving husband. So, how exactly does she manage to maintain such a youthful look? Look no further because OK! gets to the bottom of it by asking plastic surgeon experts.

“Lisa’s transformation is amazing, not only does she look completely rejuvenated, but [her look] has been achieved in a very natural way,” Dr. Frank Agullo, a plastic and cosmetic surgeon based out of El Paso, Texas, exclusively tells OK!. “She most probably underwent a rhinoplasty — her nose now looks refined and fitting to her beautiful features.

“Her brows seem like they have been lifted, either with threads or surgery,” he adds. “It would seem like she has undergone a lip lift, too, since the space between her nose and top of upper lip is considerably shorter. As for noninvasive treatments, she most probably has gotten full face fillers and neurotoxins to give her that overall refreshed, rejuvenated and balanced appearance.”

BYE-BYE, BOOBS! CELEBS WHO HAD THEIR BREAST IMPLANTS REMOVED

Pam Agullo, MD, couldn’t help but rave about Barlow’s look. “Lisa looks absolutely amazing,” she says. “I believe she now has transformed into the best version of herself. I love the fact that she doesn’t look overdone at all. I think she’s gotten overall skin tightening treatments along with neurotoxins, which have given her skin a beautiful glow and smoothness.

“Her jawline definitely seems more contoured and defined, giving her a more rounded shape to her face,” Pam adds. “Her lips look gorgeous, probably got fillers for that plump and pretty shape. It would seem she’s had her brows lifted and reshaped, too — they now frame her expressive eyes. Lastly, her cheeks seem to have been given a pop too, probably with a bit of fillers, a little goes a long way in this area of the face.”

22 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DRASTICALLY CHANGED THEIR LOOK

Earlier this month, the Utah transplant defended her complexion via her Instagram Stories. “I have nothing against the unnatural. I just prefer to be natural,” she said. “I know a lot of people keep sending me DMs and think my face is fake. Sorry, it’s what God gave me and if it were fake, I probably would make it much better.”