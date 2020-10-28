Poor Catherine FitzGerald doesn’t know what to do amid her husband Dominic West’s PDA scandal with The Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James. The 49-year-old is said to been having crisis talks with her family as she decides the future of the marriage, according to The Sun.

OK! learned that FitzGerald was devastated after the photos emerged of her husband cozying up with James during a romantic weekend in Italy.

FitzGerald and West surprised the world earlier this month after staging a photoshoot to paint a peachy image of their relationship. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” read a note from the couple, but it seems like that was just a front.

Insiders told The Sun that she is now in her family home in County Limerick, Ireland — and seeking advice from her sisters Nesta and Honor.

“Nesta has told friends that it felt like a family crisis meeting,” a family friend told the outlet, adding that FitzGerald has been “thinking everything over” after the incident. “Both she and Honor are fiercely protective of their older sister and want only what’s best for her, even if that means Catherine walking away.”

A source in Limerick confirmed to the MailOnline that FitzGerald was there. “She’s here,” said the insider. “She’s just trying to get some rest, totally understandably after what she’s been through.

“We had photographers here last week but there’s strictly no admittance to the castle grounds and she’s not coming out anyway. The Gardai [police] moved them on.

“This is her home, her favorite place in the world and she feels safe here. It’s natural that she’d come home to her mother. It must be hell what she’s going through,” explained the source. “She is absolutely devastated at those pictures and their story will inevitably have a sad ending.”

Her husband cited the visit as a “work trip.”

Meanwhile, James’ press tour for her new Netflix film Rebecca has been heavily hit by the cheating scandal. She pulled out of several interviews after the news broke. She canceled her Today show appearance, which was due to air on Monday, October 19 — OK! exclusively learned that Today was going to press her on the scandal — among others.

A source previously told OK! that she “doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen.”