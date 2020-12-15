For months, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli have been dreading the holiday season, knowing that their parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli would be locked up behind bars for their roles in the college admissions scandal. The couple was charged with fraud for paying $500,000 to help get their two daughters into USC by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits.

But sources tell OK! that the sisters have been finding ways to cope. “Bella and Olivia are trying their best to stay positive,” shares an insider, adding that both girls have been in contact with their parents. (Loughlin, 56, is expected to wrap up her two-month sentence just before Christmas, while Giannulli, 57, recently began his five-month stint.)

“They know this will be the hardest stretch of time for their family,” adds the insider, “and are trying to stay strong for their parents.” But it hasn’t been easy. The girls are both stressed and have been “partying the pain away,” reveals a source, adding that Olivia, 21, and Bella, 22, have been treating themselves to “five-star spa retreats, drinking wine every night and enjoying fabulous dinners at high-end restaurants.”

While Olivia’s been “living it up” in a posh penthouse in L.A., “downing glassfuls of wine” and “binge-watching The Bachelorette,” the source says that Bella has been enjoying plenty of “R&R.”

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the influencer was spied with friends at luxe Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif., where rooms average $806 a night. “She’s been so stressed out and felt she deserved a trip with her buds,” a source says of Bella. “Bella’s mood needed a boost, and lounging by the beach in the warm sunshine did the trick. It helped to take her mind off the drama that’s been going on.”

While their lavish lifestyles have sparked some backlash, the sisters don’t seem to care. “Bella and Olivia know people think they’re more spoiled than ever, but they’re saying, the hell with them,” notes the source.

“[They] had nothing to do with [their] parents’ scandal, and figure [they have] every right to have fun.” Plus, adds the source, “they’re just trying to keep their spirits up.”