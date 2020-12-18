Jean-Luc Brunel, the friend of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, December 16, on suspicion of raping and trafficking minors — and some of his alleged victims are expressing heartbreaking relief at his capture.

One of these, an unnamed Canadian former model who alleged Brunel spiked her drink and raped her in his Paris apartment in 1987, says she was actually moved to tears over the arrest.

“I’m crying tears of joy,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS News. “I’m still crying – it has brought it all back again, but they are tears of joy. I hope this time justice will be done – I hope he doesn’t get away with it.”

The model described what happened back in 1987, saying she knew Brunel through work and, during a night out clubbing together, the two stopped by his apartment to pick up something.

While at his place, Brunel offered her a drink.

“I was like, ‘Sure, why not?'” she recalled. “And then I don’t remember anything. He had drugged my drink.”

After that: “The next thing I remember is waking up in his bed. He was beside me, and he was sleeping and naked, and I was wondering how I got there. And I remember sliding out of the bed and doing everything to just not wake him up.”

She told the news outlet that she called a friend in a panic to come help her and almost leaped off the balcony of the fourth-floor apartment in her agitated state.

The woman explained that she was too ashamed to call the police at the time. But when she saw the Epstein headlines and noticed Brunel’s name, she decided it was time to finally speak up.

This particular victim cannot take her case to trial, since the statute of limitations on bringing rape charges in France is 20 years and it’s been too long. Nevertheless, she is relieved by the arrest and hopes a case can be built against Brunel.

“I’m just very happy — I feel that finally someone is listening to us,” she said.

Brunel was arrested as he was about to board a flight to Dakar, Senegal, The Guardian reported. Prosecutors said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation, which started in August 2019, after “events of a sexual nature” were “thought to have been committed by Jeffrey Epstein and other accomplices.”

Brunel — who is well-known for discovering models such as Christy Turlington, Sharon Stone and more — moved to the United States in the ‘90s and founded MC2 Model Management, which was funded by Epstein.