Brokenhearted Max Ehrich asked Demi Lovato‘s fans to stop bullying him following their recent split.

Speaking with TMZ on Friday, October 9, about the negative backlash he has been receiving, The Young and the Restless actor said it was “ridiculous” that people thought he was “taking advantage of her fame” amid their whirlwind six-month relationship.

“I just think we’re both anti-bullying people, so people should stop bullying people,” the 29-year-old said while noting he doesn’t care what people think. “People just shouldn’t believe what they read.”

“We’re two human beings who are going through a tough time … just leave us alone, let us make our art, our music, our movies,” he continued. When asked about the songstress, Ehrich said he wished her “the best.” While he has no hard feelings toward his ex-fiancé, Ehrich admitted he’s not ready to start dating yet as he needs “some time because it’s hard.”

Prior to speaking with the outlet, Ehrich posted a close-up snap of his eye on his Instagram story and wrote “It’s ok to cry.” He took to Instagram earlier this week to mourn his past relationship, posting a sad photo of himself with a broken heart emoji. However, fans did not feel bad for him. One person commented, “Lmaoooo this is embarrassing dude,” while another added, “This screams middle school breakup LMAO clown.”

Ehrich also posted a message via Instagram asking his 1.6 million followers to quit picking on him. “I’m truly not sure how much more of the manipulated media & cyber bullying me as a human being can handle before it’s too much to breathe,” the message read. “I ask you kindly to please stop and see a hurting human being behind this phone screen who just publicly had his heart shattered.”

Still, his followers were not amused with his actions. One person wrote, “Here’s an idea, stop posting manipulative s**t to get attention and move on,” while another echoed, “And you were involved in a publicity stunt that failed. Your acting sucks.”

The Grammy nominee and Ehrich met in March through mutual friends and began quarantining together immediately. After four months together, Ehrich got down on one knee and proposed on a beach in Malibu in July. Following their speedy romance, the former flames often packed on the PDA via social media.

Just months after their blooming romance, rumors began to swirl that the actor may have had ulterior motives. Fans re-circulated old thirsty messages — allegedly from Lovato’s ex — drooling over the “It’s OK Not To Be OK” singer’s pals Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

After the Disney alum shut down the rumors and defended her man, a source exclusively told OK! that the love birds were on the outs after those close to the brunette beauty expressed their concern. “Her family and friends think he is trouble, using her to get more famous,” the insider revealed. Once Lovato finally saw Ehrich’s true colors, she wanted “nothing to do with him.” She is “completely embarrassed” with the way “he’s been acting” on social media, a source told E! News.

Following their public split, Ehrich claimed he found out about his relationship via a tabloid and begged Lovato to get back together. In his most recent public outburst on Friday, October 2, Ehrich accused Lovato of using their breakup as a PR stunt during an Instagram Live. “It’s just the craziest thing,” he said. “This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way.”

He finished his short speech by telling his viewers to “open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

One thing is for sure — Ehrich is definitely not OK right now.